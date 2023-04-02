Leading Russian military pro-war blogger killed in cafe blast

Vladlen Tatarsky, who has 500,000 followers on Telegram, was from eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, which Russia claims to have annexed

A leading Russian military, pro-war blogger was killed on Sunday in an explosion at a cafe in Russia’s second-largest city of Saint Petersburg, the Interior Ministry said.

“One person was killed in the incident. He was military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky,” the ministry said on Telegram. Investigators later said they confirmed, “an unidentified explosive device exploded in a cafe.”

“Nineteen people were also injured to varying degrees,” they said in a statement.

A woman named Daria Trepova was detained by security forces for her suspected involvement in the bombing, Interfax news agency reported. In February 2022, she was detained twice during anti-war rallies in St. Petersburg.

The TASS news agency quoted a law enforcement source as saying the blast was “caused by an improvised explosive device hidden inside a statue given to Tatarsky as a gift.”

Tatarsky, whose real name is Maxim Fomin, has more than 500,000 followers on Telegram and is in favor of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The 40-year-old came from the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, which Russia claims to have annexed and which is currently mostly held by Russian troops.

The explosion occurred at “Street Food Bar No. 1” in the city center. A group called Cyber Front Z, which refers to itself on social media as “Russia’s information troops,” said it hired out the cafe for the evening.

“There was a terrorist attack. We took certain security measures but unfortunately, they were not enough,” the group said on Telegram. “Condolences to everyone who knew the excellent war correspondent and our friend,” it added.