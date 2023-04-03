Conservatives win Finnish election, ousting ‘rockstar’ PM

Despite her personal popularity, Sanna Marin’s party lost to the center-right and far-right nationalists

Elected in 2019, the youngest prime minister in the world, Finnish PM Sanna Marin conceded a contested battle of right versus left. Her Social Democratic (SDP) party was defeated by a slim margin to both the conservative and far-right parties.

With the most votes, at 20.8 percent of the electorate, the center-right National Coalition Party (NCP) will be tapped to form a new government under the leadership of Petteri Orpo. But, he will not be able to do so alone.

The Finns, a right-wing populist party that Marin called “openly racist” on her campaign trail, came in second with 20.1 percent, and the third highest amount of votes went to her center-left SDP with 19.9 percent. Marin’s SDP and her former coalition partners have all promised not to enter into a coalition with the far-right party.

Orpo, the NCP leader, has a complicated task ahead of him and has said that no one was ruled out as potential partners. A right-leaning coalition could be assembled with the Finns, but there could be a cross-spectrum alliance with the center-left. NCP will need to choose between parties with vastly different policies.

Marin, grew popular during the Covid-19 pandemic and has maintained popularity worldwide, as well as in Finland. But, with rising inflation and a forecast of recession, she failed to garner enough public support to remain in power.

In a growingly divisive local and global politics, she may still be needed as part of the coalition. Facing economic uncertainty, a large border with Russia, and a NATO ascension, the popular leader may still be seen on the world stage.

Other left-leaning female world leaders, like New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern and Scotland’s Nicola Sturgeon, who were tied by their popularity to the young Finnish PM, are no longer at the helm either.