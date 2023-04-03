Trial over Paris synagogue bomb attack opens after 43 years

The defendant, a 69-year-old Canadian national of Lebanese origin, said he won't appear in court

The trial over the 1980 bomb attack outside a Paris synagogue opened on Monday in France after over four decades.

The main suspect is a 69-year-old Canadian national of Lebanese origin Hassan Diab. He denies his involvement in the attack that left four people dead and 46 wounded.

AFP / BERTRAND GUAY Hassan Diab, the main suspect in the 1980 synagogue attack in Paris, in a French court on May 24, 2016.

During preliminary hearings Diab, who lives in Canada, said he wouldn’t appear in court for the trial. In 1999 French intelligence accused him of having made the 22-pound bomb that was placed on a motorcycle that detonated close to a synagogue on October 3, 1980.

STF (AFP/Archives) Firefighters at the scene of the attack in Paris, France, October 3, 1980.

Diab, who is a sociology professor, was extradited from Canada in 2014 at the request of the French authorities. As his guilt wasn’t proved during the investigation, he was released and returned to Canada in 2018.

However, in 2021, a French court overturned this decision and initiated a new trial against Diab, but as there was no international warrant for his arrest, it is up to the defendant to appear in court. If found guilty Diab could be sentenced to life in prison. The verdict is expected to be announced on April 21.