The move comes just as Swedish intelligence on Tuesday announced the arrest of five people suspected of planning a 'terrorist act' linked to Quran burnings

A Swedish court on Tuesday overturned a police ban on two Quran burning protests, stating that security risk concerns were not enough to back the restriction.

The "police authority has not had sufficient support for its decisions," judge Eva-Lotta Hedin said in a statement.

The two protests in question are planned to be held outside the Turkish and Iraqi embassies in Stockholm. The ruling comes just as Swedish intelligence on Tuesday announced the arrest of five people suspected of planning a "terrorist act" in connection with demonstrators burning the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm in January.

"The current case is one of several that the Swedish Security Service has been working on... in connection with the high-profile Koran burning," said Susanna Trehorning, deputy head of the security service's counterterrorism unit.

She added that the suspects were linked to international "Islamic extremism."

The Quran burning demonstrations sparked backlash in Arab countries, namely in Turkey, which halted Sweden’s NATO membership bid. The neighboring Finland which applied to join the alliance together with Sweden following the Russian invasion of Turkey, on Tuesday became the 31st member of the U.S.-led defense organization.

The ban on the Quran burning was seen as Stockholm's effort to save their NATO bid. However, Ankara remained unconvinced saying Sweden should do more to battle terrorism, referring to the extradition of Kurdish militants.