'Not so many years ago we thought it was unthinkable' NATO chief

Finland has become the 31st nation to join The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), doubling the U.S.-led alliance's border with Russia, which the Kremlin branded as an “assault on our security” and vowed to take countermeasures.

"Not so many years ago we thought it was unthinkable that Finland would become a member. Now they will be a fully-fledged member of our alliance and that is truly historic," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year spurned Finland, and neighbor Sweden, to drop decades of non-alignment and seek to join NATO's protection and strategic alliance. This places Helsinki under the alliance's Article Five defense pledge, that an attack on one "shall be considered an attack against them all".

The strategic location of Finland will benefit the entire alliance, as their border runs from the Baltics to the recently contested Arctic. "President Putin went to war against Ukraine with a clear aim to get less NATO," Stoltenberg said. "He's getting the exact opposite."

Helsinki's bid to join NATO was held up by objections from Turkey and Hungary, who are still blocking Sweden's entry into the alliance. Sweden’s process has been stalled due to Ankara's demand for the extradition of dissidents linked to a failed 2016 coup, and a dispute over Stockholm’s response to burnings of the Quran.

Sweden previously expressed concern over the rule of law in Budapest, upsetting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. However, Hungary is expected to approve the bid by the end of their parliament’s session. But, Turkey may only do so after the country's general election, due to a series of disputes between the countries.