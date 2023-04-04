French-Palestinian 'terrorist' Salah Hamouri to lectures in Great Britain and Ireland

The lectures are in a series of conferences organized by the Palestinian NGO 'Addameer,' defined by Israel as a terrorist organization

A few months after being expelled from Israel, the terrorist Salah Hamouri, who was convicted of belonging to the terrorist organization of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and who had planned the assassination of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, is expected to give lectures in Great Britain and Ireland.

The lectures are in a series of conferences organized by the Palestinian NGO "Addameer," defined by Israel as a terrorist organization. In the description of the lectures, it is stated that "Salah Hamouri's freedom, work and freedom of expression have been constantly attacked by Israeli apartheid in contradiction to international law."

AFP photo Shas spritual leader Rabbi Ovadia Yosef

The terrorist organization said the French government was trying to prevent the terrorist, whom it defines as a "defender of human rights," from speaking in public.

Israeli NGO Betsalmo called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen to intervene in this case and to work to prevent the terrorist from entering the territories of Great Britain and Ireland.

"I will request the intervention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the British and Irish governments to prevent the convicted terrorist from entering their territory and canceling his conferences," writes the president of the organization, Shay Glick.

"We must not remain inactive when a convicted terrorist spreads his terrorist doctrine throughout Europe and thus endangers the safety of Israelis and Jews in the countries where he goes," he continues in his letter.

ABBAS MOMANI / AFP Salah Hamouri at the headquarters of the NGO Addameer in Ramallah, in the West Bank.

"It is impossible for a convicted terrorist to travel to Western countries that are fighting terrorism themselves," continues Shay Glick.

"We call on the Foreign Secretary to contact his counterparts in the United Kingdom and Ireland and demand that they prevent these conferences. No one imagines that the State of Israel would allow a convicted British terrorist to give lectures throughout Israel," he concludes.