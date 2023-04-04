The DNA has spoken: Julia Wendel is not Maddie McCann

The DNA test shows that Julia Wendel was indeed of Polish origin

The DNA has spoken - Julia Wendel is not Madeleine McCann.

This fact has now been confirmed by a DNA test taken by the young Polish woman who was convinced for months that she was the British girl who disappeared in 2007 in Portugal, saying her parents concealed her true identity from her.

Wendel, 21, created a buzz on Instagram with an account called JesuisMadeleineMcCann, where she spoke about the dark areas of her childhood and posted photos of her and the girl in order to prove their resemblance. She had even appeared on the American talk show "Dr. Phil."

- (AFP/File) Missing British girl Madeleine McCann is pictured on May 3, 2007, the day she went missing from the family's holiday apartment in the southern Algarve region of Portugal.

However, her parents claimed from the beginning that she invented everything and that "it was clear to everyone that she is not Madeleine McCann." The police themselves ruled out very quickly that she could be the missing British national.

The DNA test showed that Wendel was of Polish origin with roots in Lithuania and Romania, Radar Online reported.

"She is 100% from Poland," confirmed Pia Johansson, a private investigator who was assisting the young woman in her research.

Two weeks ago, Wendel announced her intention to sue her parents in court.