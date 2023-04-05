Ukraine’s President Zelensky arrives in Poland with rare foreign visit

Zelensky is expected to meet with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and Ukrainians living in Poland.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Poland on Wednesday in his third foreign trip since the beginning of the war with Russia.

"The president has crossed the Polish border, he is on Polish territory," Marcin Przydacz, a senior official with the Polish presidency, told TVN24 television.

Zelensky, who rarely leaves Ukraine due to security concerns, is expected to meet with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. He will also visit Ukrainians living in Poland.

Poland is Kyiv’s key ally against the ongoing Russian invasion. The country also hosts millions of Ukrainians who have fled the war.

The visit comes the same day as Russia that has taken over the presidency of the United Nations Security Council on April 1 is holding an informal security council meeting on Ukraine, at which Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights Maria Lvova-Belova is due to speak. She is wanted by the International Criminal Court along with Russian President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges, namely illegal deportation of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories.

Britain said earlier on Wednesday that it has blocked the UN webcast of the meeting that will be dedicated to “evacuating children from conflict zone.”

“She should not be afforded a UN platform to spread disinformation,” a spokesperson for Britain’s UN mission in New York said in a statement. “If she wants to give an account of her actions, she can do so in The Hague.”