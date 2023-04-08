U.S. reporter Gershkovich formally charged with spying in Russia

'These charges are categorically false and unjustified, and we continue to demand Evan’s release'

Moscow formally charged U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich with espionage, Russian media reported Friday, adding that he still denied the charges.

“Investigators charged Gershkovich with espionage in the interests of his country,” Russian state news agency TASS said, citing a law enforcement source. “He categorically denied all accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities.”

The arrest of The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) correspondent prompted an outcry from media outlets and rights groups, as well as government officials in Washington: “We’ve seen media reports indicating Evan has been charged. As we’ve said from the beginning, these charges are categorically false and unjustified, and we continue to demand Evan’s release,” WSJ said in a statement.

Gershkovich’s arrest is seen as a serious escalation of Moscow’s crackdown on the media. The case has been classified as secret, with the amount of available information limited – drawing comparisons to that of Ivan Safronov, a former defense reporter who was sentenced to 22 years in a Russian prison for treason after a closed-door trial last year.

His arrest also came as Moscow's relationship with Washington has been severely downgraded over the war in Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden also called for Gershkovich's release, describing the accusations against him as "ridiculous.” Washington has long accused Moscow of arbitrarily arresting Americans in order to secure the release of detained Russians.

Earlier this week, Russia's Foreign Ministry said it was "pointless" to try to pressure Moscow into releasing Gershkovich: "Hype around this case, which is being fanned in the United States, with the aim of pressuring Russian authorities and the court... is pointless and meaningless," Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told U.S. ambassador Lynne Tracy.