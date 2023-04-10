Special emoji created on Twitter for coronation of Charles III

Three days of festivities are planned from Saturday, May 6, for the coronation of Charles III

Buckingham Palace on Sunday unveiled new details regarding the coronation of Britain's King Charles III on May 6, including the creation of a special Twitter emoji to mark the event.

"A special emoji for the coronation has gone live today", the Palace said, noting that it is based on the 17th century jewelled St Edward's crown.

It added that the image will appear on Twitter from Easter Monday, April 10. Official hashtags for social media have also been confirmed, including #Coronation, #CoronationConcert, #CoronationWeekend and #CoronationBigLunch.

St Edward's crown is one of the British crown jewels and is nowadays exclusively reserved for the coronation of monarchs. This isn't the first time emojis have been created for royal celebrations. Last June, for the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, an emoji in the shape of a corgi - the late sovereign's favorite dog breed - appeared on Twitter.

Three days of festivities are planned from Saturday, May 6, for the coronation of Charles III, which will be held at Westminster Abbey. After the ceremony on Saturday, the British citizens are invited to gather the next day for the traditional neighborhood picnics. Monday will be a public holiday.