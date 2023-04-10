Biden will 'underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland's vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities'

Northern Ireland on Monday marked the 25th anniversary of its landmark 1998 peace accords, with the UK province mired in political dysfunction and security concerns that threaten to overshadow the milestone.

While no public events were planned on the day itself, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and U.S. President Joe Biden were set to arrive on Tuesday to launch several days of high-profile commemorations.

The territory has been reshaped since pro-UK unionist and pro-Irish nationalist leaders struck an unlikely peace deal on April 10, 1998 – Easter Good Friday. Brokered by Washington and ratified by London and Dublin, the Good Friday Agreement largely ended three decades of devastating sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland and intermittent terror attacks on mainland Britain.

The so-called “Troubles” killed over 3,500 people, pitting the province’s majority Protestant unionists – who wanted continued British rule – against Catholic republicans demanding equal rights and reunification with the Republic of Ireland. But 25 years later, Northern Ireland is struggling, with post-Brexit trade arrangements prompting political instability and violence by dissident republicans on the rise.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1645342728933318656 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"While it is time to reflect on the solid progress we have made together, we must also recommit to redoubling our efforts on the promise made in 1998 and the agreements that followed," Sunak said in a statement.

Sunak will attend a commemorative conference at Queen's University in the capital city of Belfast, and host a gala dinner to honor the anniversary, his Downing Street office has said. Biden, of Irish descent, will "mark the tremendous progress since the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

It will "underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland's vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities," she added.