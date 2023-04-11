Kyiv could name street after former Ukrainian Nazi collaborator and SS official

Kubiyovych played a key role in the formation of the Waffen-SS Galizien and publicly announced his willingness to take up arms and fight for the Nazi cause

Volodymyr Kubiyovych is one of the founders of the Waffen-SS Galizien, the Ukrainian branch of the Nazi military force.

The Kyiv city council could christen a street with the name of a Nazi collaborator and an SS official, the director of the Ukrainian Jewish Committee, Eduard Dolinsky, reported.

According to Dolinsky, a street in the Ukrainian capital could be renamed after the motion adopted by the city council and bear the name of Volodymyr Kubiyovych, who, during the Holocaust, was heavily involved in the formation of the Waffen-SS Galizien, a Nazi military force composed of Ukrainian volunteers.

AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty Ukrainian and EU flags on poles, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The names suggested by the historical commission were submitted by the city council to a public vote on the Kyiv Digital application, where voting will be open until April 16.

The option of renaming the street in honor of Volodymyr Kubiyovych has so far obtained the majority, with 31% of the votes, while the second and third most popular options have received only 18% and 10% of the votes.

Once the public vote has closed, the Kyiv City Council will vote to approve the renaming of the street.

Who was Volodymyr Kubiyovych?

Before the beginning of the Holocaust, Kubiyovych was a staunch supporter of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN-M), and in April 1941 he demanded the creation of an autonomous state within Ukraine, in which Poles and Jews would not be allowed to live.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1645456116942532610 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In 1943, Kubiyovych played a key role in the formation of the Waffen-SS Galizien and publicly announced his willingness to take up arms and fight for the Nazi cause.

Kubiyovych died in Paris in 1985 and, to this day, he is recognized by many as an important Ukrainian scholar, and his works continue to be widely circulated, despite his Nazi past.