Biden urges political compromise, touts economic growth in Northern Ireland

Biden's visit marks 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement, amid a stalemate in Belfast that has put the government on pause

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged political compromise in Northern Ireland, promoting the benefits of peace and touting a bright future for the region to mark 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement.

The 1998 U.S.-brokered deal brought peace to the northeastern part of the United Kingdom, but a new political crisis has recently tested its strength.

“I hope the (Northern Ireland) Executive and Assembly will soon be restored,” Biden said in a speech in Belfast, urging feuding political leaders to restore a power-sharing government that has been suspended since February 2022.

“It’s up to us to keep it going,” he said, pledging enduring American support.

On his first presidential visit to Northern Ireland, Biden stressed that American investment can help fuel economic growth, touting the “unlimited possibilities” for the UK-ruled territory.

U.S. involvement was key to the Good Friday accord, which largely ended decades of sectarian violence that led to 3,600 deaths. While that peace has endured, Northern Ireland is currently without a functioning government after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) walked out over a post-Brexit trade dispute.

“The enemies of peace will not prevail,” Biden continued, crediting people who were willing to “risk boldly for the future” and reminding the audience that “peace was not inevitable.”

The Irish-American leader began the day over tea with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who declared the Kingdom’s relationship with the U.S. was “in great shape.”

Yet, key figures in the pro-UK DUP were strikingly undiplomatic about Biden’s visit. DUP member Sammy Wilson, for example, branded Biden “anti-British.” Another DUP lawmaker, Nigel Dodds, suggested any mediation efforts would prove futile.