Largest strike in recent British history has been put in the crosshairs for the latest road bump in the UK's economy

Following a 0.4 percent growth in January, the UK’s economy stalled in February with zero growth, according to a report published Thursday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The latest performance was unexpectedly worse than expectations. The Public and Commercial Services Union, representing civil servants, including teachers, were striking for an entire month in February.

Tens of thousands participated in the largest civil service strike in recent years. They demanded better pay, pensions, job security and conditions.

The latest UK public-sector strikes are being blamed for the lack of growth in February, according to the GDP report. In addition, Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at ONS, said that “unseasonably mild weather led to falls in the use of electricity and gas.”

Despite facing an economic crisis on multiple fronts, the country did manage to avoid a recession in 2022. The Bank of England and the British government say that the country can stay out of a recession in 2023 as well, despite inflation remaining above ten percent.

Inflation and Brexit has hit the United Kingdom hard, resulting in a cost-of-living crisis. But they’re not alone, global government debt is on track to reach levels not seen since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned.

Even though British economists were optimistic about their country, two-thirds of chief economists at the latest World Economic Forum (WEF) predicted a global recession in 2023. The war in Ukraine, the climate crisis and global trade tensions were high on the agenda.

"The current high inflation, low growth, high debt and high fragmentation environment reduces incentives for the investments needed to get back to growth and raise living standards for the world's most vulnerable," WEF Managing Director Saadia Zahidi said in a statement.