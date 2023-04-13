Austria scrambles fighter jets as contact lost with El Al flight

Following protocol, two Eurofighter jets were deployed to make visual contact with the crew

Austria scrambled fighter jets on Monday to intercept an El Al flight from Amsterdam to Tel Aviv due to radio communication problems.

The Boeing 777-200 went silent for 12 minutes, according to Austria’s Defense Ministry. The incident occurred when controllers at a radar tower in the German city of Rhein tried to pass the plane to Austrian air traffic control but the pilots didn’t respond to requests for confirmation.

Following protocol, two Eurofighter jets were deployed to make visual contact with the crew. After the contact was established, the jets returned to the base.

Some passengers told Ynet news site that the sight of the fighter jets approaching them caused panic on the plane.

"The plane was really close, we saw the missiles," Tal Apel told the outlet, adding that the crew did not make an announcement to explain the situation.

The plane then landed at Ben Gurion Airport without delays. El Al said it was investigating the reason for the communication failure.

"Flight LY338, which took off from Amsterdam to Tel Aviv, passed through the airspace of Germany and Austria as part of the planned flight path. For a reason that has not yet been verified, during the transition from German airspace to Austrian airspace, contact was not made with Austrian air traffic control,” the airline explained.

“After the control center and another El Al plane, which was in the air, diverted the attention of the plane's crew, contact was made with the Austrian control. After contact was renewed, the plane continued on its way to Israel without delays,” it added.