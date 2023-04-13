The officials from the Russian embassy were expelled and expected to leave Oslo

In the latest of a long-running spat, Norway’s Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said she would not permit the Russian embassy in Oslo to be the base of operations for “covert intelligence activities” and for Moscow to continue spying on its neighbor.

“The Government’s decision is in response to the changed security situation in Europe, which has led to an increased intelligence threat from Russia," the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Huitfeldt added: "Russia currently poses the greatest intelligence threat to Norway. We take this very seriously and are now implementing measures to counter Russian intelligence activities in our country. We will not allow Russian intelligence officers to operate under diplomatic cover in Norway."

The Kremlin has yet to respond but did say it is weighing up an “appropriate answer,” as reported by the Russian news agency Tass.

Last year, Norwegian police arrested a suspected Russian spy with drones and multiple passports. In the same year, a university lecturer was also accused of spying.

Two years ago, Oslo and Moscow were in a tit-for-tat exchange of expelling diplomats. The two countries share a 122-mile border in the Arctic.

In response to the war in Ukraine, Norway’s Prime Minister Jonah Gahr Stoere raised the alert of his country’s military, at the time saying: “There are no indications that Russia is expanding its warfare to other countries, but the increased tensions make us more exposed to threats, intelligence operations, and influence campaigns.”