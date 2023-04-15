Five Austrian officials on trial for helping Mossad protect Syrian general

According to the German magazine Der Spiegel and the Austrian daily Der Standard, the Mossad recruited General Halabi to become an informant

The trial of five former Austrian officials, accused of granting asylum to a suspected Syrian war criminal in Austria at the request of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, began on Friday in Vienna.

The five people are accused of abusing their positions by bringing Khaled Halabi, a former Syrian general, to Austria in 2015 and granting him asylum. Four of them are former intelligence officials and another is a former official of the agency in charge of asylum applications.

Halabi headed the General Directorate of Syrian Intelligence in Raqqa from 2009 to 2013. When rebel forces seized Raqqa in 2013, Halabi fled to France, where he first sought asylum. International human rights groups have documented cases of torture and claim that Halabi has some responsibility for these acts, which his lawyer denied.

"He fled Syria with the help of the Free Syrian Army. If he had agreed with the Assad regime, he would have stayed there," he told the Associated Press.

George OURFALIAN / AFP A Syrian boy walks amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in the northern city of Aleppo, which was recaptured by government forces in December 2016.

According to an investigation conducted by the German magazine Der Spiegel and the Austrian outlet Der Standard, the Mossad recruited Halabi, a member of the Druze minority in Syria, to become an informant, which Israel has refused to comment on.

Prosecutors accuse the former intelligence officials of breaching their obligation to provide information about Halabi's whereabouts and identity, including after a meeting held in 2016 at the Austrian Ministry of Justice.

According to Prosecutor Ursula Schmudermayer, Austrian intelligence agents traveled to Tel Aviv in March 2015 to meet with Mossad agents. She said that the Israeli agents had informed the Austrians that the Syrian general was in France, but that "cooperation with France was not working as they had envisaged," so they wanted Austria to "intervene."

The Mossad intended to continue interrogating Halabi in Austria, the prosecutor said, and paid over 5,000 dollars a month to help house him in Austria.

The defendants' lawyers indicated that they acted correctly, since all the details of the cooperation agreement with the Mossad were classified as "strictly confidential," which means that the agents were not allowed to disclose the operation to other state bodies.

They also argued that the cooperation agreement with the Israeli intelligence services had allowed Austria to obtain information that it would not have been possible to receive in any other way.

At the time, Europe was faced with the arrival of a large number of refugees fleeing the civil war in Syria and an increased terrorist threat.