Poland, Hungary ban Ukraine’s grain, food imports amid oversupply

Ukraine’s ministry of agrarian policy reminded that the country’s farmers were the ones suffering the most due to the Russian invasion

Poland and Hungary announced on Saturday that they are banning imports of gain and food from the war-torn Ukraine to protect local farmers.

The move comes a month after prime ministers of five eastern European states said in a letter to the European Commission that tariffs on Ukraine’s agricultural products should be considered as the oversupply was “unprecedented,” which hurt prices and sales for local farmers.

"Today, the government has decided on a regulation that prohibits the entry, importation of grain into Poland, but also dozens of other types of food (from Ukraine)," leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice Party Jaroslaw Kaczynski said during a party convention.

He added that the list of these goods, which will range "from grain to honey products, very, very many things", will be included in the government regulation.

Kyiv responded to Poland’s decision by saying that "resolving various issues by unilateral drastic actions will not accelerate a positive resolution of the situation." Ukraine’s ministry of agrarian policy also reminded that the country’s farmers were the ones suffering the most due to the ongoing war.

"We understand that Polish farmers are in a difficult situation, but we emphasize that Ukrainian farmers are in the most difficult situation right now," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine’s grain, which is cheaper than that produced in other EU countries, has been blocked in the Black Sea ports due to the Russian invasion and largely remained in Europe. That became a political issue for Poland’s ruling party, which is facing an election year amid the economic stalemate. The neighboring Hungary in turn remains one of the few allies of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin regularly blocking EU sanctions against Moscow.