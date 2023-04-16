Politicians are conflicted over the future of the controversial energy source

The last nuclear power plants operating in Germany have gone offline after six decades of operation, according to the energy companies operating the reactors. Yet, politicians from the left and right are still conflicted over the future of the controversial energy source.

Head of the Greens' party, Ricarda Lang, wrote on Twitter that the end of nuclear power "marks a definitive entry into the age of renewable energies,” and her party said that affordable renewable energies "would secure the energy supply, protect the climate, make Germany independent of autocrats and lay the foundation for a strong economy and good jobs."

Christian Lindner, Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader and Germany's finance minister, wrote that the future is renewable energy, but "in the meantime, we have to secure our supply until we have sufficient capacity."

Premier of Germany’s Bavarian state, and the leader of the center-right Christian Social Union (CSU), Markus Söder told the local Bild am Sonntag newspaper, "Bavaria is, therefore, demanding that the federal government give states the responsibility for the continued operation of nuclear power.”

The issue has even divided Europe between several EU states, with Germany and Spain leading the criticism. Other countries have agreed to “support new projects” alongside existing nuclear plants.

Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia have all stated their desire to “strengthen cooperation” on nuclear energy, which they said would help Europe move away from carbon-emitting fossil fuels.

It’s not the only topic recently splitting European policymakers, the growing issue of Taiwan and China has also pitted Germany and France against each other. French President Macron distanced his country from the U.S. and the Germans have tried to smooth over the tensions.