Spanish woman surfaces after living in a cave for 500 days

This experiment aimed to assess the physical and mental impact of total isolation and a long-term loss of bearings

Beatriz Flamini found the light of day on Friday, after 508 days cut off from the world in a natural cave 70 meters deep in Andalusia.

The 50-year-old Spanish sportswoman's 500 days in a cave, which began on November 21, 2021, was part of a scientific experiment aimed at evaluating the physical and mental impact of total isolation and a long-term loss of bearings.

"She must be able not to lose her memory, to make decisions, to concentrate and to retain her reasoning ability," explained the directors of the study before the start of the experiment.

Having only an artificial light, books and enough to paint and knit available, Flamini explained at a press conference that she had lost track of time on the 65th day.

"There have already been other challenges of this kind in the past, but none that brings together all the characteristics of this one: a person alone and in total isolation, without contact with the outside, without natural light and without reference to time," explained David Reyes, member of the Andalusian Caving Federation who was in charge of the athlete's safety.