“Trade policy is of EU exclusive competence, therefore, unilateral actions are not acceptable"

Poland and Hungary are at odds with the European Union Commission over the imposed bans on Ukrainian food imports. This comes after repeated complaints against the “oversupply” of produce entering their local markets.

"In this context, it is important to underline that trade policy is of EU exclusive competence and, therefore, unilateral actions are not acceptable," said Miriam Garcia Ferrer, spokeswoman for the EU commission.

"In such challenging times, it is crucial to coordinate and align all decisions within the EU,” she continued, the commission was "requesting further information from the relevant authorities to be able to assess the measures."

To protect their local farmers, Poland and Hungary announced on Saturday that they are banning imports of grain and food from the war-torn Ukraine. Sugar, meat, fruits, vegetables, milk, and eggs are just some of the food items that they want to ban.

"Today, the government has decided on a regulation that prohibits the entry, importation of grain into Poland," leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice Party Jaroslaw Kaczynski said during a party convention.

The move came a month after prime ministers of five eastern European states said in a letter to the European Commission that tariffs on Ukraine’s agricultural products should be considered as the oversupply was “unprecedented,” which hurt prices and sales.

"We understand that Polish farmers are in a difficult situation, but we emphasize that Ukrainian farmers are in the most difficult situation right now," Kyiv responded in a statement.

Ukraine’s grain, which is cheaper than that produced in other EU countries, has been blocked in the Black Sea ports due to the Russian invasion and largely remains in Europe. It has become a political issue for Poland’s ruling party, which is facing an election year amid the economic stalemate.