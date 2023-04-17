Those against Italy's 'special protection' status for migrants say it acts as a 'pull factor,' encouraging many to leave their homelands

Italy pressed on with plans to crack down on migrants as they arrived by the hundreds on Monday at a Sicilian port from an unseaworthy vessel operated by smugglers.

Roughly 33,000 migrants have arrived in Italy already this year, compared to about 8,500 in the same period in each of the last two years, prompting the government of Italy's far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to declare last week a six-month national state of emergency to help cope with the influx of those seeking refuge.

Later this week, the Senate is due to take up a proposed legislation put forward by Meloni’s government that aims to make it harder for migrants and refugees to gain temporary permission to stay in Italy upon arrival by sea.

The anti-migrant League party wants the country to eliminate a status known as “special protection” for many of the tens of thousands of migrants who have come ashore over the years aboard smugglers’ boats fleeing from poverty and a lack of jobs in places like sub-Saharan Africa, north Africa, Pakistan, and Egypt.

This status allows migrants who are unlikely to win refugee status to stay in Italy for two years, during which they can work and rent housing. Those against the “special protection” status say it acts as a “pull factor,” encouraging migrants to leave their homelands.

While Meloni has said she wants to see the status abolished, lawmakers from the conservative coalition party Forza Italia have indicated they could compromise and push for the time to be slashed to only six months.

“It’s not so much a question of numbers, but of a signal of severity that we want to give,” Corriere della Sera quoted Senator Maurizio Gasparri as saying.