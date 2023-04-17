Antisemitic, anti-Israel graffiti defaces Barcelona's largest synagogue

Vandals accuse Israel of 'Palestinian genocide and apartheid'

The Great Synagogue of Barcelona in Spain was vandalized on Monday, on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In the early morning, masked people vandalized the facade of the building and left leaflets in the Catalan language accusing Israel of "Palestinian genocide and apartheid." They also claimed that "Israel is a murderous state that steals land and destroys the homes of innocent people," and that "the murderous elites are those who support Israel."

The Great Synagogue was the first Jewish place of prayer opened in Spain after the Spanish Inquisition in 1492, and was opened in Barcelona due to the tolerance that has always prevailed there.

Last February, Barcelona's Mayor ​​Ada Colau held a press conference with pro-Palestinian representatives, during which it was announced the intention of Catalonia to sever its ties with Israel's Tel Aviv because of the "apartheid policy towards the Palestinians."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1647926159248596992 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The president of the Conference of Rabbis of Europe, Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, reacted to the act of vandalism, warning that "the fate of the Jewish community in Barcelona was affected by what is happening in Israel."

"These acts are a direct continuation of the decision of the municipality of Barcelona to sever relations with Israel on charges of apartheid and Palestinian genocide," he continued, denouncing the "irresponsible decision of the mayor of Barcelona to unilaterally sever relations with the State of Israel, which has put the city's Jewish community in real danger."