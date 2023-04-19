Israel’s Herzog heads to Poland to mark 80 years since Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was the largest act of Jewish resistance against the Nazis during World War II

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog headed to Poland on Wednesday for an official visit to participate in the ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

Herzog will be joined by his German and Polish counterparts for the anniversary of the month-long revolt a day after Israel marked the Holocaust Remembrance Day. The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was the largest act of Jewish resistance against the Nazis during World War II.

Prior to attending the main ceremony at the Museum of the History of Polish Jewry, where Herzog will deliver a speech, he will hold a “political meeting with the President of Poland Andrzej Duda,” the president’s office said. He will then meet the country’s prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

After the ceremony that will be attended by Holocaust survivors and descendants of the fighters of the uprising, Herzog will visit the hiding bunker of the revolt’s leader Mordechai Anielewicz.

He will also participate in the event at the Nozyk synagogue of the Jewish community in Warsaw together with his Polish and German counterparts. Herzog will then have a meeting with German President Frank Walter Steinmeier.