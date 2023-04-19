Photo of tourist posing at Auschwitz sparks online outrage

The tweet containing the image has been seen more than 30 million times online

The photo of a young woman posing as a model on the railroad tracks leading to Auschwitz, a Nazi extermination camp, has caused a stir on social media.

The photo, taken by Maria Murphy, a producer at GB News in the United Kingdom, while visiting the memorial, shows a man crouching on the railroad tracks taking a picture of a smiling woman in a lascivious pose on the rails. The two tourists have not been identified.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1647325872720949249

"Today was one of the most harrowing experiences of my life. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like everyone had the same feeling," Maria Murphy wrote in the caption of the photo she posted on Twitter.

The tweet, which has been viewed more than 30 million times, quickly went viral, causing outrage among Internet users, with some pointing out that the photo was taken the day before Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"Anyone who takes a lighthearted photo outside Auschwitz should be required to look at the recorded testimonies of Holocaust survivors, sit with their children and grandchildren while on our side we flip through photo albums of our murdered family members," tweeted Nili Kaplan, an Ottawa doctor of Jewish origin who lost several family members in the Holocaust.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1647686679564632064

The official Twitter account of the Auschwitz Memorial itself reacted to Maria Murphy's tweet, reminding visitors not to take such pictures.

"Images can have immense emotional and documentary value for visitors. Images help us remember. When coming to @AuschwitzMuseum, visitors should keep in mind that they are entering the authentic site of the former camp where over a million people were murdered. Please respect their memory," the memorial wrote.

This is not the first time that the Auschwitz Memorial has called on tourists to behave at the site following inappropriate photos. In 2019, the museum had mentioned that there were "better places to learn how to walk on a balance beam than the site that embodies the deportation of hundreds of thousands of people to death."

Auschwitz-Birkenau was the largest concentration and extermination camp in Nazi Germany during World War II. 1.1 million people were killed there between 1940 and 1945, 90 percent of whom were Jewish.