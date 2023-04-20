The framework ensures the supply and resilience of vital semiconductor technology

European regulators reached a provisional agreement to strengthen their semiconductor ecosystem. They’ve set out the conditions that would allow them to double their industry’s development base and expand their global market share of 10 percent to 20 percent by 2030.

“This agreement is of utmost importance for the green and digital transition while securing the EU’s resilience in turbulent times,” said Ebba Busch, Swedish Minister and Deputy Prime Minister

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1648355658083835905 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The “Chips for Europe Initiative” sets out a framework that ensures the supply and resilience of vital semiconductor technology, through investments and “large-scale” capacity building, as well as setting up a monitoring and crisis response team to “anticipate” supply shortages and provide a response in case of crisis.

The EU budget will allocate $3.6 billion for the project, and expects another $44 billion to come from member states and the private sector, in what they’ve called a “public-private partnership,” but they still need to finalize and formally adopt the legislation.

Europe isn't alone in a scramble for self-sufficiency in lieu of the global chip shortage. China, India and the United States have made pushes to advance their chip-making capabilities. The lack of semiconductors has caused a significant hindrance to production lines around the world for a number of goods that rely on them.

The U.S. and India announced a partnership that President Joe Biden hopes will help the two allies compete against China on semiconductors, as well as military equipment and artificial intelligence (AI).

And U.S. lawmakers have a $250-billion US Innovation and Competition Act that’s being worked on, after the Commerce Department warned that companies have an average of less than five days' worth of semiconductor chips on hand, leaving them vulnerable to shutdowns.