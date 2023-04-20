NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg makes surprise visit to Kyiv

The NATO chief made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital and is expected to meet President Zelensky

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Thursday morning, according to Ukrainian media.

“The NATO Secretary General is in Ukraine. We will release more information as soon as possible,” said an alliance official.

Stoltenberg was seen by a Kyiv Independent journalist paying tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers at St. Michael's Square in central Kyiv.

The visit is Stoltenberg's first to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began over one year ago.

The NATO chief is expected to meet with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit.

This is a developing story