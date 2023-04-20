German court throws out charges, revokes warrant against Madeleine McCann suspect

Last year, German prosecutors said they had charged Brueckner with three offences of rape and two offences of sexual abuse of children in Portugal

A German court in the city of Braunschweig has no jurisdiction over the case of Madeleine McCann and revoked the main suspect’s arrest warrant, media learned on Thursday.

The court threw out rape and sexual offence charges against Christian Brueckner, a convicted child abuser and drug dealer serving sentence in Germany for raping a 72-year-old woman. He has been identified as an official suspect in the case of a British girl who disappeared in Portugal at the age of 3 in 2007.

The crime that Brueckner is currently convicted for was committed in the same region of Portugal from where “Maddie” went missing. In 2020 German police said that the girl was assumed dead and that Brueckner was the most likely suspect. However, he wasn’t charged with her murder and denied any involvement.

Carabinieri via AP, File Christian Brueckner at the time of his arrest in 2018, under an international warrant for drug trafficking and on charges of other crimes.

Last year, German prosecutors said they had charged Brueckner with three offences of rape and two offences of sexual abuse of children in Portugal between 2000 and 2017. These charges were not connected to the McCann’s case.

The court’s decision to drop charges means that it won’t hear the McCann case, Brueckner’s lawyer Friedrich Fuelscher told Reuters. According to him, the court also revoked the arrest warrant against his client.

The court’s spokesperson confirmed the decision. He explained that Brueckner’s residence was registered in the state of Saxony-Anhalt and not in the state of Lower Saxony, where Braunschweig is located.

The spokesperson also noted that the charges against Brueckner were separate from the McCann case. However, he didn’t specify whether it meant that the court wouldn’t be able to hear it at all.