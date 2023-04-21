UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns after bullying probe

One of Britain's top officials forced to resign

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned from the government on Friday following an independent investigation into complaints that he bullied colleagues, the latest scandal to force out one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's top ministers.

The departure of the third senior minister over their personal conduct in the last six months will damage Sunak's efforts to revive the governing Conservative Party's fortunes and is a major embarrassment as he had entered Downing Street in October promising a government of integrity.

Raab's resignation comes just two weeks ahead of English local council elections where Sunak's Conservatives are predicted to fare badly.

It will also do little to improve the public perception of his government following the scandal-ridden tenure of Boris Johnson and the chaotic economic policies that brought down Liz Truss after less than two months.

The months-long investigation into Raab's behavior heard evidence from multiple government officials about complaints of bullying at three different departments.

Raab who requested the investigation in November following formal complaints about his behavior by government officials, said he felt "duty bound" to accept the outcome of the inquiry but also staunchly defended his conduct.