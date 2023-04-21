Lebanese-Canadian Hassan Diab, a university professor, is the only suspect in the 1980 bombing that killed four people, including an Israeli journalist

A court in Paris sentenced Lebanese-Canadian citizen Hassan Diab to life in prison in absentia on Friday for the 1980 bombing of a synagogue in which four people were killed and 46 wounded.

Prosecutors said in their summing-up that there was “no possible doubt” that Diab – a 69-year-old university professor in Canada and the only suspect – was behind the attack – the first deadly attack against a Jewish target on French soil since World War II.

On October 3, 1980, explosives placed on a motorcycle detonated close to a synagogue in Rue Copernic in Paris, killing a student, a driver, an Israeli journalist, and a caretaker. No group ever claimed responsibility, but police suspected a splinter group of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

AFP / BERTRAND GUAY Hassan Diab.

In 1999, French intelligence accused Diab of having made the 22-pound bomb. They pointed to his likeness with police sketches and handwriting analyses that they said confirmed him as a suspect.

There was also a key item of evidence – a passport in his name, seized in Rome in 1981, with entry and exit stamps from Spain, where the attack plan was believed to have originated. However, investigators were unable to prove his guilt conclusively during the investigation and he was released, leaving for Canada a free man in 2018.

But three years later, a French court overturned the earlier decision and ordered that Diab should stand trial on charges of murder, attempted murder, and destruction of property in connection with a terror enterprise. An international arrest warrant for Diab was not issued, though, leaving it up to him to have attended his trial or not.