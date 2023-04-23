Chinese Ambassador: Ex-Soviet Union countries have no sovereignty

'Baltic states under international law have been sovereign since 1918 but were occupied for 50 years'

Speaking on the legal status of Crimea, Chinese ambassador to France Lu Shaye stated that the area is Russian. He then went on to deny the sovereign status of former Soviet Union countries, in a French interview on LCI on Friday.

“In International law, ex-Soviet Union countries do not have effective status because there is no international agreement to materialize their status as a sovereign country,” said Lu Shaye.

The comments sparked a storm of condemnation from the Baltic states, which are part of the European Union, and considered “ex-Soviet Union” countries. In total, the ambassador's remarks would deny the sovereignty of 14 nations, including Ukraine.

Edgars Rinkēvičs, the Foreign Minister of Latvia, expects a “complete retraction of this statement,” and condemned the remarks as “completely unacceptable.”

“The comments by the Chinese representative on independent & sovereign states are false & a misinterpretation of history. Baltic states under international law have been sovereign since 1918 but were occupied for 50 years," said FM of Estonia, Margus Tsahkna.

The FM of Lithuania Gabrielius tweeted, “If anyone is still wondering why the Baltic States don't trust China to 'broker peace in Ukraine', here's a Chinese ambassador arguing that Crimea is Russian and our countries' borders have no legal basis.”

On the other hand, French President Emmanuel Macron recently stated that Beijing can play a "major role" in finding a path to peace in the Ukraine war. And in an interview with POLITICO, the French leader stated that “Europeans cannot resolve the crisis in Ukraine."