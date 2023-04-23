EU’s top diplomat calls to protect Taiwan Strait

‘Taiwan is crucial for Europe’

EU Vice-President and Chief of Foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, called on European member states to patrol the Taiwan Strait with their navy, in an op-ed published Sunday by a French media outlet.

Europe must be "very present on this issue that concerns us economically, commercially and technologically," wrote Borrell for Journal du Dimanche, "this is why I am calling on the European navies to patrol the Taiwan Strait to show Europe's commitment to freedom of navigation in this absolutely crucial area.”

"Taiwan is crucial for Europe," the top diplomat said Tuesday at the opening of a debate on China, in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, “this is the most strategic strait in the world.”

"Taiwan is clearly part of our geostrategic perimeter to guarantee peace, to defend our interests," added the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

These remarks come two weeks after statements by French President Emmanuel Macron, at the end of a visit to China, urging Europe not to "follow" the United States or China.

"How can we credibly say to Taiwan, ‘watch out, if you do something wrong we will be there'? If you really want to increase tensions that’s the way to do it," stated Macron.

Hours after Macron’s departure, the Chinese military started a three-day exercise consisting of simulated targeted strikes on Taiwan and encirclement of the island. China warned that Taipei’s independence and cross-strait peace were "mutually exclusive," and blamed unnamed "foreign forces" for the tensions.