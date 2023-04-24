Moscow voices 'serious concern' over Armenia-Azerbaijan tensions

Azerbaijan set up a checkpoint on the only land link to Nagorno-Karabakh 'to prevent the illegal transportation of manpower, weapons, mines'

Moscow on Monday voiced “serious concern” over fresh tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, calling any unilateral moves in violation of ceasefire agreements unacceptable.

“We express our serious concern about the situation within the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said, referring to the landlocked contested region over which Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars.

Fighting in 2020 left over 6,500 dead and ended with a Russian-brokered truce. But Armenia, which relies on Russia as a security guarantor, has accused Moscow of failing to fulfill its peacekeeping role.

“We call on the parties to immediately return to the existing agreements,” the ministry added.

The remarks came a day after Azerbaijan said it set up a checkpoint on the only land link to Nagorno-Karabakh – the Lachin corridor – sparking an angry response from Armenia. They also pointed to “the unacceptability of any unilateral steps” in violation of the Moscow-brokered ceasefire and stressed the “lack of progress” in Russia-mediated talks between the arch-foes in recent months.

Experts have said Russia – which has been bogged down in Ukraine – does not want to hurt ties with Azerbaijan’s patron Turkey over Armenia.

"The situation is not easy, it requires additional efforts," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding: "The above-mentioned countries need to understand that there is no alternative to the implementation of the mentioned agreement.”

Under the Russia-brokered ceasefire, Azerbaijan is required to guarantee safe passage through the Lachin corridor. On Sunday, however, Azerbaijan said it set up the checkpoint "to prevent the illegal transportation of manpower, weapons, mines."

Armenia said setting up the checkpoint was "a gross violation" of the ceasefire agreement, part of Baku's "policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh."

France and the United States also condemned the move.