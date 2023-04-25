'I believe that it is in China’s interest to prolong the status quo'

China cannot be trusted to help negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine, Czech President Petr Pavel warned Tuesday.

“I believe that it is in China’s interest to prolong the status quo,” Czech President Petr Pavel said in an interview with POLITICO, adding that they can gain more from the war continuing and that Beijing believes “that the West is probably becoming a little bit weaker by supporting Ukraine.”

“We cannot make our hopes of peace our strategy,” Pavel continued. "So we really need to be ready for any contingency — which is now very, very realistic.”

“China is taking lessons out of the conflict every day. They closely follow what Russia is doing, how the West is reacting.”

The warning from the Czech leader followed a recent claim by a Chinese ambassador that denied the sovereignty of 14 nations, including the Baltic states and Ukraine. The remark sparked a storm of condemnation from the West, and was later taken back by China’s foreign ministry.

“I don’t think,” the Czech leader raised his doubts, "that China has a real interest to resolve the war in a short time.”

“What I see as crucial, is to explain this new reality to our own populations,” Pavel said, and “what matters for the commander on the ground are the tanks, aircraft, ships, and a number of other capabilities, not how much a respective country spends for the defense.”

Europe spent 13 percent more on militaries in 2022 than in the previous year, more than they have since the Cold War, a study by a think tank revealed Monday. Ukraine alone saw a seven-fold increase to $44 billion, a third of its GDP.

The rising in military spending is not only because of the war in Ukraine. "China has been increasingly investing in its naval forces as a way to expand its reach to Taiwan of course, then further out than the South China Sea," Nan Tian, one of the study's co-authors, told AFP.