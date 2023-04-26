Convicted ex-Nazi camp guard dies aged 102

Schuetz had expressed no regret during his trial and pleaded innocent, saying he did 'absolutely nothing'

A former Nazi concentration camp guard who was sentenced to five years in jail last year for complicity in war crimes died aged 102 on Saturday. The news comes a week after Israel marked the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Josef Schuetz was found guilty of being an accessory to murder in at least 3,500 cases while working as a prison guard at the Sachsenhausen camp in Oranienburg, north of Berlin, between 1942 and 1945.

The verdict made him the oldest person ever to be convicted of complicity in crimes committed during the Holocaust. He remained free while awaiting the outcome of an appeal.

Schuetz expressed no regret during his trial and pleaded innocent, saying he did "absolutely nothing." After the war, Schuetz was transferred to a prison camp in Russia before returning to Germany, where he worked as a farmer and a locksmith.

The allegations against him included aiding and abetting the "execution by firing squad of Soviet prisoners of war in 1942" and the murder of prisoners "using the poisonous gas Zyklon B.”

More than 200,000 people, mostly Jews, were detained at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1936 and 1945.