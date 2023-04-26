Switzerland announces 1st national memorial honoring Nazi victims

Decision aims to create 'a strong symbol against genocide, antisemitism and racism'

Switzerland’s executive body agreed Wednesday to help pay for the country’s first national memorial to honor the six million Jews and other victims of the Holocaust and Nazi persecution.

The Federal Council, the seven-member executive branch, approved 2.5 million Swiss francs (about $2.8 million) for the memorial that will be erected at an unspecified “central location” in the capital of Bern, as the number of Holocaust survivors is dwindling and anti-Semitism is on the rise.

Switzerland has long claimed total neutrality during World War II, but investigations in the 1990s into banks and other wartime financial transactions with Nazi Germany have shaken that reputation. It was revealed that the country's financial system had laundered gold and other assets stolen during the war and had resisted pressure in the immediate post-war period to compensate Jewish victims of the Nazis.

Authorities said details of the memorial are still being worked out. “The Federal Council considers it of great importance to keep alive the memory of the consequences of National Socialism, namely the Holocaust and the fate of the six million Jews and all other victims of the National Socialist regime,” a government statement said.

Switzerland and its capital, through the move, were “creating a strong symbol against genocide, antisemitism and racism, and for democracy, the rule of law, freedom and basic individual rights,” it said.

The step came one week after Israel marked its annual Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities, an umbrella group, and federal officials said Switzerland has about 60 small, private sites remembering the Holocaust and other crimes of the Nazis.

“There is, however, no official or national memorial for the numerous Swiss victims of persecution, for the thousands of refugees repelled at the borders or deported, but also for the many courageous helpers in this country,” the federation said, noting that the memorial would be created to honor them all.

The group says recent studies have shown that a “sizable number” of Swiss citizens were victims of the Nazi regime, “persecuted because they were, for example, Jews, socialists, Sinti or Roma.”