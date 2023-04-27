Barcelona's Chabad synagogue vandalized on Israel Independence Day

This is the second act of vandalism at one of the city's synagogues in the last nine days

On Wednesday, Israel's Independence Day, the Chabad-Lubavitch synagogue of Barcelona was vandalized with the words "Why are you killing in Palestine."

The incident has sparked outrage from the Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain, the Jewish community of Madrid, and the Israelite community of Barcelona who also condemned the act in a statement posted on Twitter.

"The attack on places of worship of Jewish men and women in Barcelona was a clear manifestation of anti-Semitism," the Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain said on Wednesday.

This is the second act of graffiti vandalism at one of the city's synagogues in the last nine days, after a similar incident occurred on April 17 at the Great Synagogue of Barcelona, coinciding with the commemoration Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel.

In February, Mayor Ada Colau decided to end the twinning of Barcelona with Tel Aviv, after 25 years of partnership, saying that Israel was guilty of "apartheid" and was a "flagrant and systemic violater of human rights."

The decision to end the twin cities partnership was strongly condemned by the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs.