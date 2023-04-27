U.S. Ambassador rails against Hungary obstructing NATO talks

'Tell us how we can help resolve this issue of contention between our ally Hungary and our close partner Ukraine'

U.S Ambassador David Pressman railed against Hungary's recent obstruction of NATO talks at a Hungary-Ukraine Relations Panel Discussion at the American embassy in Budapest, and said “each of our nations can advance the cause of peace by standing united against the party of war.”

“Let’s be very clear: one man can make peace today. If [President Vladimir] Putin stops fighting, the war ends. If Ukraine stops fighting, Ukraine ends,” Pressman continued to say, “it is cynical to call for a ceasefire when it is not your country that is almost 20 percent occupied by a foreign invading army.”

China is pushing a peace proposal, with recent advancements including a phone call between China’s President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. But European leaders have raised their doubts, including Czech President Petr Pavel, who warned Tuesday that China cannot be trusted to help negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine

In hope of bringing Budapest to the West’s effort for peace, the American ambassador said, “I have heard, repeatedly, from senior Hungarian officials concerns about the treatment of ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine” and sought cooperation, “tell us how we can help resolve this issue of contention between our ally Hungary and our close partner Ukraine.”

Pressman also asserted, “Hungary’s policy of standing alone in an effort to block high-level meetings of the NATO-Ukraine Commission is untenable,” and said, it “will no longer be accepted.”

Hungary has been a stumbling block for its Scandinavian allies’ entry into NATO, eventually ratifying Finland’s bid in March. Sweden is still in limbo, over a concern that Stockholm expressed on the rule of law in Budapest. The central European country was also recently at odds with the EU Commission over bans on Ukrainian food imports.