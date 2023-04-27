Roger Waters allowed to perform in Frankfurt despite antisemitic accusations

Part of the criticism concerned the concert's historic venue, the "Festhalle" ("Festival Hall"), where more than 3,000 Jewish men were arrested in 1938

Frankfurt's administrative court ruled this week in favor of former Pink Floyd singer Roger Waters, finally allowing him to perform in the city.

In an earlier ruling, a Frankfurt court canceled the musician's concert due to antisemitic accusations. The artist, who denies all allegations, has chosen to take legal action.

The court overturned the previous ruling and decided that Waters had the right to stage the concert, although acknowledging that some of the show's symbols demonstrated a "lack of taste" and were symbolically inspired by the Nazi regime.

The concert will take place as planned on May 28. Authorities in Frankfurt and other German cities objected to the show on the grounds that during the singer's previous tour a balloon in the shape of a "dressed pig with a Star of David" had been presented on stage.

Part of the criticism concerned the concert's historic venue, the "Festhalle" ("Festival Hall"), where more than 3,000 Jewish men were arrested during Kristallnacht (the Night of Broken Glass) in 1938, mistreated, and then deported to concentration camps where many of them were murdered.

However, the court upheld the singer's "artistic freedom" and added that there were insufficient grounds to warrant any cancellation. The decisive point according to the court was that the musician's performance "did not glorify the crimes of the Nazis or express an identification with racist Nazi ideology". The municipality of Frankfurt can appeal the ruling.

The International Auschwitz Committee, which represents Holocaust survivors and relatives of Nazi victims, denounced this "deplorable" decision. Christoph Heubner, vice-president of the organization, said that "Jewish survivors of German concentration and extermination camps remain confused and disappointed," adding that "the rise of antisemitism within different sections of society causes great concern."