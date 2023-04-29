Summer in April? Spain hit with scorching record temperatures

The peninsula had never faced such temperatures in April

Scorching temperatures, earlier and earlier. What seemed exceptional has begun to turn into a new serious climatic situation in central and southern Spain.

The country, which is already experiencing scorching summers and endemic drought, is multiplying heat waves. The thermometer reached 38.8 degrees celcius this week in Cordoba, never before seen in April since the first series of measurements was recorded in 1961.

In several parts of the country, the thermometers exceeded the seasonal norms, reaching typical summer values.

Drought and water stress: a serious threat

The cause of the abnormally high temperatures is "the entry of a mass of very hot and dry air from North Africa," which is sitting over Spain and has not moved much, said the weather service.

The heat wave coincides with a long-term drought, which has depleted the water reservoirs of a country already facing water stress in normal times, which has led to direct consequences of heat, such as forest fires.

The rains that fell on some parts of the Peninsula last weekend helped to cool the atmosphere a little and improve the state of the reservoirs on the Atlantic side and, to a lesser extent, on the Mediterranean side, but overall, the national water supply continues to decline.

As of last Tuesday, water reservoirs were at about 50.1 percent of capacity.

Episodes of exceptionally high temperatures have multiplied in recent years in Spain, one of the European countries in the front line of climate change, with nearly 75 percent of its territory at risk of desertification, according to the UN.

Last year, the country experienced its hottest year on record, with several heat waves starting in May, according to Aemet.