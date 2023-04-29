This new version of the traditional Jewish prayer was recorded especially for the coronation of the monarch

The United Kingdom is putting the finishing touches for the coronation of King Charles III, which will be held on May 6.

Among the many honors the new monarch will receive is a new version of the traditional Jewish prayer "Adom Olam," performed by a choir of British Jewish children and commissioned by the United Synagogue, the union of British Orthodox synagogues, according to sources quoted by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA). The choir includes children from five Jewish schools who are accompanied by Ukrainian musicians.

The coronation will take place on Saturday, the Sabbath. The Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom, Ephraim Mirvis, will sleep with his wife at the King's residence just a stone's throw from Westminster Abbey, so that he can walk to the ceremony.

Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey, a religious ceremony, is one of the particularities of the British monarchy. The King of England is the only one among the constitutional monarchies to be crowned (in most other countries with a constitutional monarchy, kings and queens are proclaimed by parliament).

A more modest ceremony than for Elizabeth II

"The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said last November, saying he hoped people would "pay tribute to King Charles III by participating in local and national events across the country."

A public holiday had been observed for the coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953 and for her funeral last September. Buckingham Palace had announced a ceremony "looking to the future, yet rooted in the long tradition and pomp of the monarchy."

According to the British press, the coronation will be shorter and less expensive than that of his mother, in accordance with Charles III's wish for a tighter monarchy amid the context of the economic crisis. Elizabeth II's ceremony lasted more than three hours, in front of 8251 guests massed in the Abbey.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8, 2022, shortly after celebrating her platinum jubilee for her 70 years of reign, became the British monarch with the longest reign on September 9, 2015, surpassing Queen Victoria.