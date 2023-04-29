UK's Guardian draws outrage with 'blatantly anti-Semitic' cartoon

Caricature of departing BBC boss, who is of Jewish heritage, said to traffic in age-old anti-Jewish stereotypes; cartoon eventually removed from website

British daily The Guardian deleted and apologized for a cartoon of outgoing BBC boss, after the image drew outrage online over what critics said was was trafficking in anti-Semitic stereotypes.

Richard Sharp announced his resignation as BBC chairman on Friday after his involvement in a loan for then UK prime minister Boris Johnson raised questions about the broadcaster's impartiality.

Martin Rowson’s drawing pictured a grinning caricature of Sharp, who is Jewish, with an enlarged hooked nose; Sharp is seen carrying a Goldman Sachs office box, stuffed with gold and squid tentacles.

Following widespread outrage, The Guardian issued an apology and removed Martin Rowson's drawing of Richard Sharp from its website as it "did not meet our editorial standards."

The Guardian, Britain's left-wing broadsheet, is embroiled in Britain's latest anti-Semitism scandal days after its sister newspaper published a letter by far-left Labour parliamentarian Dianne Abbott claiming that Jews have not experienced racism, but mere "prejudice."

Abbott, the first black woman to become an MP in the UK, said in a letter to the Observer newspaper that Irish, Jewish and Roma people all "experience prejudice" similar to that suffered by "white people with points of difference, such as redheads. But they are not all their lives subject to racism."

An Equality and Human Rights Commission investigation into antisemitism in Corbyn's Labour found in 2020 that the party's hard-left faction in particular was "responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination."