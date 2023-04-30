Russian 'spy-nest' seized by Polish authorities in Warsaw

Russia called the step 'illegal' and warned of a 'harsh' reaction and consequences

Polish authorities seized a building used as a high school near Moscow’s embassy in Warsaw. Russia called the step “illegal” and warned of a “harsh” reaction and consequences.

Poland’s foreign ministry spokesman, Lukasza Jasina told AFP, “this building belongs to the Warsaw City Hall,” and that there was a court order allowing the seizure. A Russian spokesperson responded to the event, but an official decision is expected by the Kremlin.

The dispute has been going on for a year, with Poland claiming that Russia holds an unfair amount of diplomatic buildings. Local people in Warsaw nicknamed the high school building as the “spy nest.”

Moscow’s envoy, Sergei Andreyev, told RIA Novosti,“this is an illegal act. An intrusion on a diplomatic facility,” and said it was a “violation of Vienna’s convention of diplomatic relations.”

Deputy Chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, and former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev spoke out against Poland's move, saying “I see no point in maintaining diplomatic relations with Poland. This state must not exist for us while there is no one but Russophones in power and Ukraine is full of Polish mercenaries, who should be ruthlessly exterminated like stinky rats.”

His tweet was removed by Twitter, for violating their rules. The violation was deemed “severe enough to warrant Tweet removal,” according to their policy page.

Medvedev is not the only official to deny European nations’ right to exit in recent weeks. On the 23rd of April, a Chinese ambassador said that “ex-Soviet Union countries” have no sovereign status. The comment was quickly taken back by China’s foreign ministry.

China stepped up their involvement in the conflict on European ground, with a phone call between China’s President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but European leaders have raised their doubts on China’s interests to negotiate peace.