International organizations condemn Polish attack on Holocaust historian

Barbara Engelking said Poles had 'failed' during the Holocaust and that the Jews had been 'incredibly disappointed with the Poles during the war'

More than 300 academics and institutions around the world, including Israel’s Holocaust Memorial Yad Vashem, issued a statement condemning the Polish government's attacks on historian Barbara Engelking, director of the Polish Center for Holocaust Research.

She came under fire after publicly stating that the Poles had "failed" during the Holocaust and that the Jews had been "incredibly disappointed with the Poles during the war." The letter of support for Engelking, signed by 11 Israeli organizations, such as Yad Vashem, the Ghetto Fighters' House and the Massuah Institute for Holocaust Studies, denounced her critics' attack on "academic freedom and historical facts."

The row began on April 19, the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, when Engelking was interviewed by Poland’s biggest private television channel, TVN.

"The Poles had the possibility of becoming the allies of the Jews and one could hope that they would behave differently, that they would be neutral, nice, that they would not take advantage of the situation to such an extent and that there there would be no widespread blackmail,” she said, adding that Poles today are exaggerating the help they gave to Jews during the war.

In response, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki took to Twitter, claiming that Engelking's "scandalous opinions" have "nothing to do with reliable historical knowledge." He pointed out that it was the destruction of the Polish state by Nazi Germany that enabled the murder of 1.1 million Polish Jews during the Holocaust.

"Only after the liquidation of Poland as a state could the Germans begin their crimes...Poland and Poles were an obstacle and a barrier to the Holocaust, not complicit," the prime minister wrote.

Meanwhile, Dominik Tarczyński, a member of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, joined the chorus of critics and said he would call for Engelking to be prosecuted for insulting the Polish nation. Tarczyński made headlines in 2019 when he told CNN that antisemitism does not exist in Poland.