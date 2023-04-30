The United Kingdom is putting the finishing touches on the coronation ceremony weekend that starts May 6

Taking place in just one week's time, the coronation of Britain's King Charles III promises to be a modern-day affair. In accordance with the monarch's wishes, the ceremony will be an “inclusive coronation service. It will also include a “homage of the people,” in which for the first time the entire United Kingdom will be asked to pledge allegiance to the king.

Amid the ongoing economic crisis, the coronation will be less expensive and shorter, as well as being "inclusive" with more public engagement efforts. Female bishops will even take part in the service for the first time.

"The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said last November, adding he hoped people would "pay tribute to King Charles III by participating in local and national events across the country."

The three days of festivities are in peak preparation mode, with the coronation of Charles III planned to start on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey. After the ceremony, British citizens are invited to gather the next day for traditional neighborhood picnics.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1652422893463011330 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Until the big day, the public can follow the preparations, learning about the robes the royal couple will wear, the new and the traditional elements of the ceremony, what items will play a role in the coronation, and where the items from.

Twitter has even added a crown emoji for virtual participation fun. Official hashtags for social media are #Coronation, #CoronationConcert, #CoronationWeekend and #CoronationBigLunch.

The religious ceremony is one of particularity to the British monarchy, which is the only one among the constitutional monarchies to have a religious coronation ceremony, unlike other countries where monarchs are proclaimed by parliament. Buckingham Palace has shared that the holy oil that will be used to anoint King Charles represents his connection to the Holy Land.

Among the many honors the new monarch will receive is a new rendition of the traditional Jewish hymn "Adon Olam," performed by a choir of British Jewish children and accompanied by Ukrainian musicians.