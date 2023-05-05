English
From royal baby to King of Britain: photos of the life of King Charles III

Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, nurses Prince Charles after a ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, England, on December 15, 1948.
AP Photo/POOLQueen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, nurses Prince Charles after a ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, England, on December 15, 1948.

Take a look at King Charles III through the years

Pool Photo via AP, File
Pool Photo via AP, FileQueen Elizabeth II (L) pictured with her first son, Prince Charles, and her grandmother Queen Mary at Buckingham Palace in London, England, on December 15, 1948.
AP Photo/Eddie Worth
AP Photo/Eddie WorthQueen Elizabeth II (R) stands with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their children Prince Charles (L) and Princess Anne at the couple's London residence, in August 1951.
(AP Photo)
(AP Photo)Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C-L) waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles,  and Princess Anne, on June 2, 1953. 
AP Photo
AP PhotoThe British royal family strolls at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, on August 12, 1959. Dr. Nkrumah (R), who was born a West African Tribesman, wears Western dress while Prince Charles and Princess Anne wear kilts.
AP Photo
AP Photo(L-R) Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip; Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Charles, Princess Margaret, and Lord Snowdon on the steps of St. Paul's Cathedral in London, January 30, 1965
AP Photo/Eddie Worth
AP Photo/Eddie WorthPrince Charles (R) at the helm of the "Flying Fifteen Labrador" as he sails with Uffa Fox in Cowes, United Kingdom on August 2, 1967.
AP Photo, File
AP Photo, FileQueen Elizabeth II (C) crowns her son Charles during his investiture ceremony on July 1, 1969, at Caernarfon Castle in Wales.
AP Photo
AP PhotoThen-U.S. president Richard Nixon (C-L) waves from the balcony of the Executive Mansion alongside Prince Charles (L) in Washington, U.S., on July 16, 1970.
AP Photo
AP PhotoThe funeral of former French president Charles De Gaulle at Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France, on November 12, 1970, attended by many heads of state and members of European Royal families, including Britain's Prince Charles (2-R).
AP Photo
AP PhotoBritain's Prince Charles (2-R) listens to Bishop Alvin S. Moss, General Overseer of the Church of God of Prophecy, during a Thanksgiving service in Nassau, Bahamas, on July 8, 1973.
AP Photo/DFS
AP Photo/DFSU.S. actress Barbra Streisand offers a cup of coffee to Prince Charles as they chat in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on March. 19, 1974.
AP Photo/Ira Schwarz
AP Photo/Ira SchwarzThen-U.S. president Ronald Reagan and Britain's Prince Charles chat at the White House in Washington, U.S., on May, 1, 1981.
AP Photo, File
AP Photo, FilePrince Charles (R) kisses his bride Princess Diana on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, England, after their wedding on July 29, 1981.
AP Photo/POOL
AP Photo/POOLBritain's Prince Charles (L) meets with Pope John Paul II (C) and Dr. Robert Runcie, The Archbishop of Canterbury, in the Deanery of Canterbury Cathedral, England, on May 29, 1982.
AP Photo/Staff/Redman
AP Photo/Staff/RedmanPrince Charles (R) with his wife Princess Diana and their newborn son Prince William as they leave The Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, in London, on June 22, 1982.
AP Photo, File
AP Photo, FilePrince Charles (L) and Princess Diana leave St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London with their new baby son Prince Harry, on September 16, 1984.
AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz
AP Photo/Michel LipchitzThe coffin of late Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin lies in Jerusalem's Mount Herzl cemetery in 1995, with Prince Charles (3-L) in attendance.
AP Photo/David Brauchli, file
AP Photo/David Brauchli, file(L-R) Prince Philip, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry, and Prince Charles follow the coffin of Princess Diana toward Westminster Abbey, London, on September 6, 1997.
AP Photo/John D McHugh
AP Photo/John D McHughPrince Charles (R) visits Boscastle, Cornwall, England, on August 18, 2004 after a flash flood caused devastation in the town.
Chris Young/Pool Photo via AP, File
Chris Young/Pool Photo via AP, FilePrince Charles (L) and his second wife Camilla during their wedding blessing at St. George's Chapel, Windsor, England, on April, 9 2005.
AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File
AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, FilePrince Charles (L) makes a toast with then-U.S. president George W. Bush at the White House in Washington, on November 2, 2005.
AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini, pool
AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini, poolPrince Charles (L) at Patrol Base Pimon, Afghanistan, on March 25, 2010, while visiting the Scots Guards during a surprise visit to British troops.
AP Photo/Peter Morrison
AP Photo/Peter MorrisonPrince Charles stops for ice cream during a visit to the Royal Ulster Agriculture Society in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on May 12, 2010.
AP Photo/Matt Dunham
AP Photo/Matt DunhamPrince William (C-R) and his wife Kate wave with Queen Elizabeth II (R) and Prince Charles (L) from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, on April, 29, 2011.
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
AP Photo/Carolyn KasterThen-U.S. president Barack Obama (R) meets with Prince Charles in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on May 4, 2011.
AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, Pool
AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, PoolPrince Charles (2-L) listens to Paralympian gold medalist Barney Storey at the Velodrome in the Olympic Park, London, on June 13, 2012.
AP Photo/Nasser Nasser
AP Photo/Nasser NasserPrince Charles (R) inspects an honor guard upon his arrival for a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman, Jordan, on February 8, 2015. 
Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP
Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via APPrince Charles (R) meets with front-line health workers administering and receiving the Covid vaccine at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in Gloucestershire, England, on December 17, 2020.
Aaron Chown/Pool via AP
Aaron Chown/Pool via APKing Charles III follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II being carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, on September 14, 2022.
Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP
Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via APKing Charles III (C) holds a vigil beside the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London, on September 16, 2022.
Aaron Chown/PA via AP
Aaron Chown/PA via APKing Charles III (L) shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Buckingham Palace in London, on February 8, 2023.

