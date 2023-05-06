Follow live updates as King Charles III is coronated at Westminster Abbey in London

King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, are set to be coronated in London today as king and queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms.

Charles acceded to the throne on September 8, 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. A statement released by the Royal Family stated that the ceremony, "will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

Thousands are expected to gather at Westminster Abbey and the surrounding streets of central London to watch what is expected to be a magnificent display of British pageantry.