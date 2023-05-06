English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Liveblog: All eyes on London for historic coronation of Britain's King Charles III

i24NEWS

1 min read
Prince Charles is seated next to the Queen's crown during the State Opening of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster in London, United Kingdom.
AP Photo/Alastair Grant, PoolPrince Charles is seated next to the Queen's crown during the State Opening of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster in London, United Kingdom.

Follow live updates as King Charles III is coronated at Westminster Abbey in London

King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, are set to be coronated in London today as king and queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms.

Charles acceded to the throne on September 8, 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. A statement released by the Royal Family stated that the ceremony, "will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

Thousands are expected to gather at Westminster Abbey and the surrounding streets of central London to watch what is expected to be a magnificent display of British pageantry.

Sneak Peak!

Take a look at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation ceremony.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1654601881279184897

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Take a look back

Before Charles is officially crowned, take a look back at some of they key moments in his life in photos HERE.

AP Photo, File
AP Photo, FileFILE - Queen Elizabeth II crowns her son Charles, Prince of Wales during his investiture ceremony on July 1, 1969 at Caernafon Castle in Wales. Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh is seated at right. After waiting 74 years to become king, Charles has used his first six months on the throne to meet faith leaders across the country, reshuffle royal residences and stage his first overseas state visit.

Prince Harry confirmed attednance

Prince Harry, who left the monarchy and the UK in 2020 for California, has confirmed his attendance after months of negotiations with Buckingham Palace.

This article received 0 comments