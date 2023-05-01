'Every attack on Israel bears the imprint of Iran'

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Yuli Edelstein, said that "every terrorist incident or attack against Israel, on its territory or outside, bears the imprint of Iran," during a meeting Sunday night with his counterparts from the Baltic nations.

"I am not saying this out of assumption, but out of knowledge," he added, calling on his interlocutors to put the IRGC on their list of terrorist organizations, and continued, "normalization with Saudi Arabia remains an option.”

“Saudi Arabia's closeness to China and Iran is not the result of great love. And Saudi, American and Israeli interests always overlap," the former Knesset Speaker said.

During the meeting, the representatives discussed the strategic importance of military and intelligence cooperation between the nations. As a result, it was decided to establish a joint forum for the chairmen of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committees of Israel and the Baltic States.

At the end of the meeting, they proposed a joint visit to Israel. And the parliamentary leaders from Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia also asked Edelstein to participate as a mediator between them and NATO.

In February, Edelstein visited Kyiv and met with Zelensky, where he said, “Israel must side with Ukraine against the dangerous combination of Russia and Iran.” Other Israeli leaders have also been on political and diplomatic missions to warn against the Iranian threat.

“Iran is getting stronger,” said Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, “this is something that should keep sleep from the eyes of the whole world and from the eyes of Israel.” Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen visited several European countries, as part of an effort to build a political coalition against Iran.