France slammed at UN over racism, police brutality amid May day rallies

U.S. urges Paris to 'expand efforts to counter crimes and threats of violence motivated by religious hatred such as antisemitism and anti-Muslim hate'

Several nations voiced concern on Monday at the United Nations over police violence in France, as the country saw more mass demonstrations to mark May 1 workers day.

French police clashed with black-clad anarchists in Paris and other big cities during the trade union-organized protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s increase in the retirement age, as workers joined Labor Day rallies across Europe. The criticism echoed outcry in France of the police for the disproportionate use of force in dealing with the crowds.

During the Universal Periodic Review – which all 193 UN member states must undergo every four years – attacks on migrants, racial profiling, and religious intolerance in France were also raised.

France must "take measures to, in a transparent manner, address allegations regarding excessive use of force by police and gendarmerie against protestors during demonstrations," Sweden's representative told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Several countries, including the United States and China, also called on France to do more to battle racial and religious discrimination.

U.S. representative Kelly Billingsley said her country urged Paris to "expand efforts to counter crimes and threats of violence motivated by religious hatred such as antisemitism and anti-Muslim hate, including cases of harassment, vandalism, and assault."

The Chinese representative decried "a rise of racism and xenophobia" in France, urging it to "stop … measures that violate rights of migrants.”

Other countries raised similar concerns, including Russia, Venezuela, and Iran – three countries that themselves regularly face accusations of police violence and other serious and widespread human rights violations.

Sabrine Balim, a judicial advisor with the French interior ministry, told the council the use of force was "strictly supervised” and stressed that "France condemns any form of racial profiling."