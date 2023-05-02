President Herzog to represent Israel at coronation of King Charles III

Buckingham Palace will host a reception for visiting heads of state, including monarchs, presidents and prime ministers

President Isaac Herzog to represent the State of Israel at the coronation of King Charles III in London. The president's wife, Michal, will accompany him for the occasion.

Arriving on Thursday, the president will be among many leaders from around the world. On Friday, Herzog was invited to a reception that King Charles will hold at Buckingham Palace for visiting heads of state, including monarchs, presidents and prime ministers.

The next day, on Saturday, the ceremony will take place in Westminster Church and Herzog will sit with other world leaders. In order to observe the Jewish commandment to honor the Sabbath's sanctity, the president and his wife will walk to the coronation from their residence located nearby.

The UK Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis is scheduled to participate with a special prayer at the ceremony, and the rabbi will also coordinate with Herzog on matters of observing the Sabbath and other Jewish commandments.

Among the liturgies and gifts, the new monarch will receive a new version of the traditional Jewish prayer "Adon Olam," performed by a choir of British Jewish children and commissioned by the United Synagogue, the union of British Orthodox synagogues, according to sources quoted by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA).